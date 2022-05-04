Comedian Dave Chappelle has been attacked while performing on stage in Los Angeles, according to reporters at the show.

Chappelle was performing a stand-up routine at the Hollywood Bowl late on Tuesday, local time, when a man appeared to rush on stage and charge at the comedian.

Reporter Brianna Sacks, who was at the show, tweeted footage of the police and fire department at the scene.

“Just came out of the Hollywood Bowl where a man charged and tackled Dave Chapelle on stage and got his ass kicked by at least 10 people,” she tweeted.

Listen to our entertainment podcast, Unscripted:

“LAPD and LAFD are now loading him into an ambulance.”

As the show was winding down, Chappelle had just been talking about the need to raise his security since he made controversial jokes about transgender people.

Chappelle appeared unhurt by the incident.

Chris Rock, who was slapped on stage at the Oscars in March by Will Smith, reportedly joined the 48-year-old on stage shortly after and joked about whether the assailant was the former Fresh Prince of Bel Air actor.