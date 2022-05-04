Lukasz Czapla has been jailed for life after being found guilty of murdering his two-year-old son Julias in Muirhouse, Edinburgh in November 2020.

The 41-year-old previously told the High Court in Edinburgh that he shot his son in the head with an air gun before stabbing him with a skewer-like instrument and smothering him with a pillow.

The court heard Czapla said he did it in a “sick trip” after having consumed alcohol with anti-depressant medication he had been prescribed at the time.

He has denied murdering the toddler, but offered a guilty plea to the lesser charge of culpable homicide, however this was rejected by the crown.

He was immediately sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty, with a minimum of 23 years before parole.

Julius Czapla. Credit: PA Images

Lukasz Czapla was previously found guilty of nine other charges on the indictment, including dangerous driving offences and possession of an air gun.

Sentences for each of these will run concurrently with his life sentence, the court heard.

Lord Beckett, addressing Czapla, said: “You have been found guilty of murdering your two-year-old son. For murder you will be sentenced to life in prison.”

He concluded Czapla “acted out of spite to kill the child to get back at his mother.”

Czapla was accused of murdering his son on 20 or 21 November 2020. Credit: PA Images

Jurors heard lawyers’ closing arguments on Tuesday before retiring to deliberate on Wednesday morning after taking legal direction from Lord Beckett.

Czapla was accused of murdering his son on 20 or 21 November 2020 by repeatedly striking him on the body with a skewer, shooting him in the head multiple times with an air pistol and placing a pillow on his face and asphyxiating him.

Iain McSporran QC, defending, urged jurors to convict his client on the culpable homicide charge, arguing that Czapla had diminished responsibility at the time of Julius’ death.

Citing evidence given by a psychiatrist, Dr Alexander Quinn, he had previously said Czapla's “depressive illness had a substantial role that led to the killing."

Also referencing Dr Quinn’s assessment of Czapla, who said he believed that the accused’s actions were a “narcissistic and entitled” act, Alan Cameron, prosecuting, urged jurors to convict Czapla of murder.

He said evidence before the jury showed the accused was motivated by anger and jealousy towards Julius' mother, Patrycja Szczesniak - also his former partner - who he was in a relationship with until June 2020.

Previous evidence heard the parents had relationship issues, with Czapla showing an obsession about his ex-partner’s supposed infidelity while they were together and his fury over her mention of a new partner.