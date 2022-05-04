Play Brightcove video

"Russians are really rallying around the flag at the moment" - Emma Burrows on how people in Russia are feeling about the war in Ukraine

What do Russians really think about the war in Ukraine?

After a sense of shock when the invasion began in February, many Russians have moved to accepting it and supporting the war, says ITV News' Emma Burrows, who has recently returned from the country.

Speaking to ITV News' Here's The Story, Emma explains the powerful role Russian state television plays in shaping support among the Russian public, the risks anti-war protesters face if they go out onto the streets, and what happened when she met a family at the graveside of their son, a Russian soldier killed fighting against Ukraine. Read Emma's reports from Russia and follow her on Twitter here

