Play Brightcove video

Joe Biden criticised Donald Trump-supporting Republicans from the podium of the White House

US President Joe Biden has called the "MAGA crowd" (Make American great again) the most extreme political organisation in recent American history, as he fiercely criticised Republican party policies.

Mr Biden made the comments in an apparent reference to loyal supporters of ex-Republican president Donald Trump, who promised to "Make America great again" during the 2016 presidential campaign.

"This is about a lot more than abortion... What happens if you have a state changes in law, saying that children who are LGBTQ can’t be in classrooms with other children? Is that legit?" he told reporters in the White House on Wednesday.

"What are the next things that are gonna be attacked? Because this MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organisation that's existed in American history."

He added: "In recent American history".

His remarks came a day after the leak of an initial majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito which suggested the Supreme Court may be about to reverse the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling.

Roe v Wade gave women in the US the right to a safe and legal abortion in the first three months of pregnancy - and limited rights in the second trimester.

Norma McCorvey- who was given the Jane Roe pseudonym- in the 1973 court case, left, with her attorney Gloria Allred. Credit: AP

But it remains unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word – opinions often change in the drafting process.

“If the court does overturn Roe, it will fall on our nation’s elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to choose,” Mr Biden said Tuesday.

If the ruling is overturned, it will be up to each of the 50 US states to decide how much access women living within their jurisdictions would have to abortions.

There are already some 13 states that have trigger laws in place, which would result in an immediate ban if the Supreme Court rules to overturn Roe v Wade.

Demonstrators holding signs protest outside of the U.S. Courthouse in response to leaked draft of the Supreme Court's opinion. Credit: AP

The leak prompted a furious reaction worldwide, with reproductive rights advocates among those alarmed at what the anticipated judgement could mean for abortion access for women across the country.

US Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday ordered an investigation into the leaking of the draft, which he called an "egregious breach of trust". In the high court's first public comment since the draft was published, he confirmed its authenticity but said "it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case”.

What you need to know - Listen to the latest episode