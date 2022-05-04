Play Brightcove video

The explosions at the industrial complex come after the recent evacuation of a group of civilians

Newly circulated footage has captured multiple explosions appearing to strike the Mariupol steel works.

Though the UN earlier this week said an evacuation of civilians had been successful, Ukrainian officials have said more civilians remain trapped inside.

The video appears to show multiple explosions sending smoke and flames in the air around sections of the Soviet-era industrial facility, thought to be the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the southern port city.

It is not entirely clear when precisely these strikes happened.

Smoke rises from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal on Tuesday. Credit: AP

The attack comes after Mariupol's mayor said heavy fighting broke out on Wednesday at the Azovstal plant, where more than 30 children, he said, were still awaiting evacuation.

Vadym Boichenko said earlier that contact had been lost with the Ukrainian fighters who are still in the sprawling steel works.

Officials later said that communication remained between the soldiers and Ukraine's government.

Ukraine's ruling parliamentary faction head David Arakhamia confirmed that Russian forces had entered the territory of the Azovstal plant.

"Attempts to storm the plant continue for the second day," he was quoted as saying.

The deputy commander of the Azov Regiment, which is holed up in the plant, said the previous day that Russian forces had started to attack the facility again.

The resumption came almost two weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered its military not to storm the plant, but rather block it off.

City authorities estimate that around 200 civilians and more than 30 children are still trapped at the steel plant, despite partially successful UN-led evacuation attempts earlier this week.

Hryhorii hugs his wife Oksana as they are reunited in a reception center for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia. Credit: AP

Some evacuees, who had endured weeks of shelling, arrived in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia, around 140 miles north-west of Mariupol, on Tuesday.

Hospitals were poised to treat people for anything from burns and fractures to malnutrition and respiratory infections, as volunteers prepared for the arrival of the convoy. Dr Dorit Nizan, World Health Organization Incident Manager for Ukraine, said some people had already arrived from villages near Mariupol without any assistance. Some had minor injuries, but the toll of their experiences left many with mental health challenges, she said.

Much of Mariupol, which had a pre-war population of around 400,000 people, has been reduced to rubble by constant Russian assaults, which have trapped civilians with little heat, food, water or medicine.

What you need to know - Listen to the latest episode