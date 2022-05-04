Parts of the relatively safe Ukrainian city of Lviv have been left without electricity and water after it was hit by the first missile strikes in more than a week.

The attacks damaged three power substations and wounded two people, the mayor said.

No deaths have been reported.

Two pump stations also were without power, affecting water supply in the city, Andriy Sadovyi added.

Lviv - which is close to the Polish border - has been a gateway for NATO-supplied weapons and a haven for those fleeing the fighting in the east.

There have been a number of missile strikes around Lviv since the start of the war, with most of them hitting military or logistical targets.

On Tuesday, Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson Major General Igor Konashenkov claims Russian aircraft and artillery hit hundreds of targets in the past day, including troop strongholds, command posts, artillery positions, fuel and ammunition depots and radar equipment.

Ukrainian authorities said the Russians also attacked at least a half-dozen railway stations around the country.

A Ukrainian official said 21 civilians have been killed in the Eastern Donetsk region in fresh Russian attacks.

Of these, at least 10 people died and 15 were left injured after Russian forces shelled a coke plant in the city of Avdiivka, in eastern Ukraine, according to the regional governor.

"The Russians knew exactly where they were aiming. The workers had just finished their shift and were waiting at a bus stop for a bus to take them home from the factory," Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

Russia's defence ministry also claimed that drones, missiles and ammunition supplied to Ukraine by Western countries had been destroyed after its forces struck a military airfield near the port of Odesa with missiles.

Reports of the attack on Tuesday came as the Russian military said its artillery has hit over 400 Ukrainian targets- including two fuel depots - over the last day. These claims could not be independently verified.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian officials and the United Nations held out hope for more evacuations from the bombed-out steel mill in Mariupol as scores of civilians reached relative safety after enduring weeks of shelling that targeted city’s last pocket of resistance.

While the evacuees savoured hot food, clean clothing and other comforts that were denied to them while underground, Russian forces on Tuesday began storming the plant, where some Ukrainian fighters were still holed up.

Thanks to the evacuation effort over the weekend, 101 people — including women, the elderly, and 17 children, the youngest just six months old — emerged from the bunkers under the Azovstal steelworks to “see the daylight after two months,” said Osnat Lubrani, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine.