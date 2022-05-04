Toddlers & Tiaras star Kailia Posey dies aged 16

Former US reality TV star Kailia Posey has died at the age of 16, her mother has said.

In 2011, Ms Posey appeared on TLC's Toddlers & Tiaras, a show about families preparing their children to compete in beauty pageants.

When a clip from the show of Ms Posey grinning was turned into a GIF, she went viral.

On Tuesday, her mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, posted on Facebook: "I don't have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. "Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever."

Washington State Police said it has launched an investigation into the teenager's death, but did not give a suspected cause.

On Sunday, Ms Gatterman had posted pictures of Kailia celebrating her high school prom with her friends.

Following her stint on Toddlers & Tiaras, Ms Posey continued to participate in pageants, including Miss Washington Teen USA in February.

She also played the character of Agnes in Netflix's 2018 film Eli and had set up an Instagram page dedicated to her hobby of contortion.

The high school student planned to study aviation in college, with the hope of becoming a commercial pilot.

