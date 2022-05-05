Boris Johnson's government has reportedly scrapped a long-standing promise to allow restaurant and other hospitality workers to keep their own tips under new legislation.

Ministers have previously said plans will be announced to ensure that staff, including those in restaurants, don't have to share their tips with employers.

The proposal was first put forward by Sajid Javid when he was business secretary in 2016 and the government promised legislation as recently as September.

Although there was speculation that the measure would be included in an Employment Bill, it is not expected to be in the Queen’s Speech on May 10.

The TUC said workers will be “betrayed” if employment rights are not enhanced.

And the reported scrapping of the policy comes the same day that the Bank of England predicts the squeeze on living standards will push the UK into a recession later this year.

It forecasts that inflation is predicted to top 10% in October - a new record.

The TUC, a leading trade union, said workers will be “betrayed” if employment rights are not enhanced, especially after the mass sacking of P&O workers.

Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the TUC, said: “Fair tips are just the thin end of the wedge. Without new legislation workers will be denied a host of other vital rights and protections.

“These include fair notice for shifts and payment for cancelled shifts, flexible working rights, and protection from pregnancy discrimination.

“Ministers have no excuse for breaking their pledge to enhance workers’ rights."

For expert analysis and insight on the biggest stories listen to our What You Need To Know podcast

Unite union general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Every year this government promises action to ensure fair tipping – and then does precisely nothing to deliver on that promise."

Ms Graham said a hospitality worker can lose thousands of pounds a year from their earnings when their employer refuses to hand over their tips.

"In a sector notorious for long hours and low wages, tipping misappropriation is another abuse,” she said.

Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader and shadow secretary of state for the future of work, said the policy was "snuck out hoping you won’t notice".

She added: “Boris Johnson is set to break yet another promise and allow tips to be pinched from under the noses of staff in bars, pubs, cafés and restaurants.

“It’s not just pledges to let workers keep their tips that are being ditched along with the long-promised Employment Bill, but any action by the Conservatives to ensure fairness at work at all.”