ITV News US Correspondent Emma Murphy reports on the latest testimony from the multi-million dollar defamation trial

This article contains descriptions of alleged abuse which some readers may find upsetting.

Amber Heard says jealousy over a perceived affair with James Franco led to Johnny Depp assaulting her on a flight a year before the pair married in 2015.

Testifying for a second day in the multi-million dollar defamation trial, the actress said there were times when the Pirates of the Caribbean star kicked her in the back and injured her nose when he felt jealous.

In one instance, the court heard, Mr Depp, 58, became upset after finding out she kissed James Franco for a scene in the 2015 film The Adderall Diaries.

James Franco and Amber Heard attend the Tribeca Film Festival world premiere of The Adderall Diaries in 2015. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

While on a private plane, Ms Heard alleged that Mr Depp had called her a "sl**" and asked what Mr Franco "had done to my body".

Ms Heard described how her ex-husband smelt like weed and alcohol.

“He hated, hated James Franco,” she said.

Ms Heard claimed that she switched seats several times during the flight, with Mr Depp, who allegedly kicked her in the back one point, throwing ice cubes and utensils at her.

“I felt this boot in my back,” the Aquaman actress said.

“I fell to the floor. And no one said anything. No one did anything. You could have heard a pin drop. I just remember feeling so embarrassed.”

Mr Depp, who testified earlier in the trial, described the incident differently.

He denied that he’d drank excessively before getting on the plane, and said Ms Heard initiated an argument and pursued him until he felt compelled to hide in a bathroom.

What else was said at the trial on Thursday?

Ms Heard said Mr Depp surrounded himself with an entourage of enablers to shield him from the consequences of his drug and alcohol use.

She also said Mr Depp shoved her in their hotel room after the Met Gala in New York, where she says he accused her of flirting with someone at the event.

Ms Heard told jurors at the Fairfax County Circuit Court about photos she took of Mr Depp - starting in 2013 - in which he was passed out.

She said she took the photos because her ex-husband couldn’t remember what he’d done when he was drunk, and denied what had occurred while he was blacked out.

Mr Depp is suing Ms Heard over an article in which she said she was a victim of abuse. Credit: AP

Mr Depp is currently suing his ex-wife for libel after she wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

Published in December 2018, the article doesn't mention Mr Depp by name, but his legal team have said he was defamed nonetheless - as it refers to accusations she made at their 2016 divorce proceedings.

During the current defamation trial, Ms Heard has testified that she was physically and sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by Mr Depp, typically when he was drunk or high on drugs.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star has denied ever hitting her, but Ms Heard’s lawyers argue his denials lack credibility in part because he can’t remember what he’s done when he blacks out.

Defending himself against such claims, Depp says his ex-wife exaggerates his drinking, and that he can handle his alcohol.