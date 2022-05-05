Hope of more evacuations from Mariupol steel works as fighting continues

More than 300 civilians have been evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel works in Mariupol on Wednesday, the Red Cross has said, with hopes that more could be freed in the coming days.

The Russian government said on the Telegram messaging app that it would open another evacuation corridor from the plant between 8am and 6pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but there was no immediate confirmation of those arrangements from other parties, and many previous such assurances from the Kremlin have fallen through, with the Ukrainians blaming continued fighting by the Russians.

It was unclear how many Ukrainian fighters are still inside the sprawling plant, but the Russians put the number at about 2,000 in recent weeks, and 500 were reported to be wounded. A few hundred civilians also remained there, the Ukrainian side said.

On Wednesday, heavy fighting raged at the steel works.

A Russian official denied that Moscow’s troops were storming the plant, but the commander of the main Ukrainian military unit inside said Russian soldiers had pushed into the mill’s territory.

The Azovstal steel works represent the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the ruined southern port city, according to the mayor.

Mariupol, and the plant in particular, have come to symbolise the misery inflicted by the war. The Russians have pulverised most of the city in a two-month siege that has trapped civilians with little food, water, medicine or heat.

The city’s fall would deprive Ukraine of a vital port, allow Russia to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014, and free up troops to fight elsewhere in the Donbas.

Over the weekend, more than 100 people — including women, the elderly and 17 children — were evacuated from the plant during a cease-fire in an operation overseen by the UN and the Red Cross. But the attacks on the plant soon resumed.

The evacuees have been taken to the town of Zaporizhzhia, about 140 miles (230 kilometers) to the northwest of Mariupol, where they were receiving humanitarian assistance.

On Wednesday, Russia moved to obstruct the flow of Western weapons to Ukraine by bombarding railway stations and other supply-line targets across the country while the European Union drew up plans to ban Russian oil in a bid to deprive it of funds it is using to finance its invasion.