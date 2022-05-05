Polls open across the UK in local elections and Stormont Assembly vote

Polls have opened on Thursday as every council seat in Scotland, Wales and London is up for grabs with many more across the rest of England - adding up to a total of 200 local authorities - while in Northern Ireland the new Assembly will be decided.

Millions of voters are expected to cast ballots to select the local representatives they want to run services and facilities in their area.

In England, more than 4,000 councillors in 146 councils are standing for election in major cities including Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and all 32 London boroughs.

All 32 councils in Scotland and all 22 in Wales are also holding elections, with polls open between 7am and 10pm.

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland voters are going to the polls across 18 constituencies to elect 90 MLAs to Stormont.

What do local councils do?

Councils and unitary authorities are responsible for delivering services that pretty much all of us rely on every day - including social services, bin collections, recycling, housing, education, and planning.

Coronavirus brought us all even closer, with councils at the heart of emergency measures like the track and trace programmes.