Queen will miss this summer's garden parties, Buckingham Palace says

The Queen will miss this year's royal garden party season and will be represented by other members of the royal family, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

“Her Majesty the Queen will be represented by other members of the royal family at this year’s garden parties, with details on attendance to be confirmed in due course," a spokesperson said.

The monarch reached her Platinum Jubilee in February, marking 70 years on the throne, and turned 96 last month.

She has recently struggled with mobility issues which have forced her to pull out of some events.

She also overcame a bout of Covid after testing positive in February, later revealing the virus had left her "very tired and exhausted".