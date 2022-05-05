A controversial Russian anchor paraded a British-supplied anti-tank weapon he claims to have brought back from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Vladimir Solovyov, a pro-Kremlin television host, told viewers of his show he had been to visit the devastated port city on the same day he appeared back in the studio.

There has been scepticism around his claim, but Solovyov attempted to back his story by showing off the British-made Nlaw (Next generation Light Anti-tank Weapon) on Tuesday.

The portable rockets has been put to devastating use against Russian forces and have proved deadly in the hands of Ukrainian soldiers willing to get within around 200 yards of tanks.

In another show, streamed live on Wednesday, Mr Solovyov began a segment with guests by once again bringing out the weapon.

It comes amid growing propaganda claims aimed at the UK from Russia.

Vladimir Solovyov showed off the weapon once again. Credit: Smotrim.ru

This week, a Russian TV report took aim at Ireland by imagining the effects of a nuclear attack on the island and on the UK.

Irish premier Micheal Martin, speaking before a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, said that there should be an apology in relation to the report on Russian TV.

“It is very sinister, intimidatory type tactics by the Russian Federation, but I don’t think anyone is going to be intimidated by it,” Mr Martin said.

The report did not mention Ireland directly, but showed the island being wiped out as part of a Russian nuclear strike on the UK.

“I think it reflects a mindset that is worrying and not in touch with reality,” Mr Martin said. “There should be an apology forthcoming in relation to that.”

