Tom Cruise made a dramatic entrance to the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick on Wednesday, as he landed in a helicopter before walking the red carpet.

Video footage shows the black helicopter, which read 'Tom Cruise Top Gun: Maverick' descending while a sea of fans waved at the 59-year-old actor.

It has been 35 years since Top Gun's 1986 release, but the sequel will see Cruise reprise his role as Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell.

At the premiere, which took place on the USS Midway aircraft carrier in San Diego, Mr Cruise said he had made it his personal mission to bring the Top Gun sequel to cinemas despite delays caused by Covid.

Tom Cruise was joined by his co-star Jennifer Connelly at the premiere. Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

"These things are designed for the big screen - for that communal experience," the actor, who has now moved on to shooting two Mission: Impossible films said.

"I said: 'I give you my word, I'm going to give it everything I have to deliver for you and for the audience that has been waiting 36 years. I'm not going to stop. I will not do it.'

"And to see them have that experience, it just meant the world to me," he added.

