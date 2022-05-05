Ukraine’s foreign minister has shared a heartbreaking note penned by an eight-year-old boy in which he tells how his grandmother and pet dogs have all been killed during Russia's invasion.

In a letter posted on Twitter, the child named Yehor wrote of the losses he has suffered since the was began on February 24.

Dmytro Kuleba shared a picture of the boy’s message along with the translation: “Since Feb 24, my two dogs have died, and my grandma Halya, and my beloved Mariupol.”

The message is accompanied by a drawing which appears to show damaged buildings and bodies lying on the ground.

Mr Kuleba said the child wrote the note in his diary as he hid from Russian bombs.

The boy’s grandfather was also killed, while he, his sister, and their mother were injured, according to the politician.

“Ukraine will never give up or get tired. We have to prevail," he added.

The note from Yehor was shared as 344 civilians were evacuated from Azovstal steel works in the southeastern Ukrainian city.

This is in addition to the more than 150 civilians who were evacuated earlier this week from the bunkers under the steel mill.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said they are currently trying to reach an agreement to save those still at the plant, including women and children.