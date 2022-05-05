Woman rescued in China after spending six days trapped under collapsed building

A woman has been rescued after spending almost six days trapped under the rubble of a collapsed building, according to Chinese state media.

The unidentified woman is the 10th survivor of the disaster in the city of Changsha, where at least five people have died and an unknown number, possibly dozens, are still missing.

CCTV showed the woman being loaded into an ambulance shortly after the rescue.

Official Xinhua News Agency reported she was rescued shortly after midnight on Thursday, about 132 hours after the rear of the six-story building suddenly caved in on April 29.

At least nine people have been arrested, including the owner, in relation to the collapse of what Xinhua has described as a "self-built building."

Also held were three people in charge of design and construction and five others who allegedly gave a false safety assessment for a guest house on the building's fourth to sixth floors.

They are suspected of ignoring building codes or committing other violations.

