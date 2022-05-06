Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not appear on the Platinum Jubilee Trooping the Colour balcony appearance, a Buckingham Palace source has said.

The omission of the trio from the royal line up was revealed as further plans were unveiled around celebrations to mark the Queen's 70 years on the throne, with the monarch "looking forward" to the weekend.

On June 2, Trooping the Colour – the sovereign’s official birthday parade – will kick start the four days of Jubilee festivities, with 18 members of the royal family set to gather on the famous frontage.

The Queen’s decision to only include royals carrying out official public duties was taken “after careful consideration”, the source said.

Further details about the highly anticipated celebrations have been revealed in a series of animated images and video

Joining the Queen on the balcony for the Platinum Jubilee Trooping will be the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra, and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, ITV New understands.

Also set to appear for the historic occasion will be Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and the Wessexes’ children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

The head of state has made an exception for Anne’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim, who is not a working royal, and her two youngest grandchildren Lady Louise and James, and her Cambridge great-grandchildren George, Charlotte and Louis.

An illustration of how the Buckingham Palace stage will be set up during the day. Credit: BBC Productions

The Palace spokesman said: “In addition the Cambridge and Wessex children are also expected to appear as is Sir Tim Laurence, who the Queen is happy to attend as a frequent attendee and support for the Princess Royal on official engagements.”

A source said Her Majesty is "looking forward" to the weekend and plans to take part in the celebrations.

But her attendance will not be confirmed until much nearer to the time or even on the day itself, they added.

A series of events will take place to mark the symbolic June weekend. Credit: BBC Productions

With less than a month to go, the Palace released further details, including how Jubilee arrangements have been tailored for the 96-year-old monarch's "comfort".

There will be no ceremonial journey to the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday June 3, and the Queen, who is facing mobility issues, will use a different entrance rather than scaling the steep steps.

The 18th century Gold State Coach will appear on the streets of London for the first time in 20 years when it leads the Jubilee Pageant procession on Sunday June 5.

Archive film footage of Elizabeth II on her Coronation Day will be shown on the remodelled on the windows to evoke the image of the young monarch travelling the coach.