On Unscripted, Oscar-winning composer and musician Anne Dudley joins Nina Nannar.

Anne looks back at her career and gives us the behind-the-scenes insights into composing for hits like Poldark and The Full Monty.

The pair talk all things Art of Noise - the groundbreaking 1980s band which, Anne tells us, never expected to gain commercial success.

We hear all about her new album, and why those who soundtrack film and TV need more respect.

Unscripted is ITV News' arts and entertainment podcast, brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.

Her guests talk about their life and work, plus Nina asks them where they see themselves in five years.