Durham Police says it will investigate Keir Starmer 'beergate' allegations

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will be investigated by Durham Police over allegations he broke coronavirus rules when campaigning last year, the force has confirmed.

Durham Constabulary had previously decided it would not launch a criminal probe after initially looking into claims against Sir Keir, but has reversed that decision following political pressure.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: “Earlier this year, Durham Constabulary carried out an assessment as to whether Covid-19 regulations had been breached at a gathering in Durham City on April 30 2021. At that time, it was concluded that no offence had been established and therefore no further action would be taken.

“Following the receipt of significant new information over recent days, Durham Constabulary has reviewed that position and now, following the conclusion of the pre-election period, we can confirm that an investigation into potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations relating to this gathering is now being conducted."

Opponents of Labour have been urging the force to further investigate allegations against the party leader over the now-infamous 'Keir beer' photograph which showed him drinking with colleagues last year while campaigning in Hartlepool when most indoor socialising was banned in April 2021.

Tories such as MP Richard Holden have been urging the force to launch a probe, saying the circumstances in which Sir Keir was drinking a beer a similar to the 'birthday party' scenario in Number 10 which led to Boris Johnson being fined.

Sir Keir was filmed drinking a beer inside the Durham office of Labour MP Mary Foy but it has since emerged a large take-away curry order had been delivered and a group of up to 30 may have been present.

Explaining the incident to Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, the Labour leader said: “We’re on the road at the end of the day, we’re in the office preparing.

“Now, that evening, from memory, we were doing an online event for members because we had this get out the vote thing.”

Sir Keir added: “At some point, this was in the evening, everybody’s hungry and then that takeaway was ordered. It was then delivered into the kitchen of the offices…

“Restaurants and pubs were closed, so takeaways were really the only way you could eat.

“So, this was brought in and at various points people went through the kitchen, got a plate, had some food to eat and got on with their work.”