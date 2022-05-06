Local Tories have been blaming party leader Boris Johnson over big losses at the local elections, with the Liberal Democrats, Labour and the Greens made gains as the early results were revealed.

Labour hailed the 2022 local elections as a "turning point" for the party after it took from the Conservatives local authorities it has not controlled for decades - and dozens of results are yet to be declared.

Keir Starmer's party has taken control of Westminster City Council for the first time since its creation in 1964 and Wandsworth Council, which has not been the case since Margaret Thatcher was Tory leader.

Labour also won a majority on the new Cumberland Council, with the Tory leader of Carlisle Council calling on Prime Minister Johnson to resign over the result there and across the country.

John Mallinson, who will see the council he led replaced by Cumberland Council, said: "I just don’t feel people any longer have the confidence that the prime minister can be relied upon to tell the truth.”

Asked by the BBC if he thought Conservative MPs should oust the PM, Mallinson said: “That would be my preference, yes.”

Wandsworth Tories also appeared to blame Mr Johnson for the loss of control of the council.

Ravi Govindia, leader of the Wandsworth Tories, told BBC: "Let's not be coy about it, of course national issues were part of the dilemma people were facing."

In Portsmouth, where the Tories lost four seats, Simon Bosher the leader of the Conservative group said Mr Johnson should "take a good, strong look in the mirror" because "those are people that are actually bearing the brunt on the doorstep of behaviour of what's been going on in Westminster".

Before the final results were declared in Barnet - which Labour appears to have won from the Tories - the Conservative group leader Daniel Thomas conceded defeat, saying the loss was a "warning shot" from his party's supporters.

"Clearly if Labour are to get a majority in Parliament they need to win Barnet," he said.

"They won the council, if they win our parliamentary constituencies as well, then it doesn't bode well for us to form a Government in future general elections."

Shabana Mahmood MP, Labour’s national campaign coordinator, said: "This is a turning point for the Labour Party.

"After the disastrous results of 2019, these early results are showing the progress we have made thanks to Keir’s leadership."

She added: "Voters have put their trust in the change Keir Starmer's Labour represents."

Labour critics are seeking to minimise the size of the party's gains, saying it may have made progress since the drubbing in 2019 but not much compared to the 2018 local elections when Jeremy Corbyn was leader.

Despite Labour claiming success, it lost control of Hull City Council to the Liberal Democrats which, along with the Greens, appear to be the real winners of the local elections so far after making significant gains.

The Liberal Democrats focused on making further inroads in Tory heartlands - the "Blue Wall" in southern England - following recent Westminster by-election successes in North Shropshire and Chesham and Amersham.

It won in Richmond, where the Tories won only one seat on the newly redrawn council, with the Liberal Democrats taking the majority.

Party leader Sir Ed Davey said: "I am optimistic that thanks to their hard work, the Liberal Democrats will gain ground in areas across the Blue Wall where voters are fed up of being taken for granted by the Conservatives."

Greens co-leader Adrian Ramsay said local election results showed the party was now a "credible alternative to the establishment parties".

He added: "The Green Party has now made breakthrough gains three elections running and we are expecting that trajectory to continue as people increasingly vote for candidates who listen, work hard on local issues, and are serious about the climate emergency."