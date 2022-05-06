Hairy Biker Dave Myers has revealed he has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

The 64-year-old, from Barrow-in-Furness in Lancashire, said: "I've got to come clean now," before sharing the news with fans on the Hairy Bikers – Agony Uncles podcast, which he hosts with his friend and cooking partner, Si King.

"I haven’t been too well recently and, basically, I’ve got to have some chemo," Myers continued.

“I may be a baldy biker for a while," he said, adding "it’s simply something I have to live with."

"I don’t want to make a fuss about it, I look alright bald actually.”

Dave Myers. Credit: PA

Myers went on to say the rest of the year would be "a bit of a write-off," as he would not be filming and would have to miss some of the festivals he planned on attending.

"But look, the prognosis is OK, I’m going to be fine," he added.

He did not specify the type of cancer he is suffering from, but said: “I’ve just got to tuck in, look after myself, eat sensibly and get over this mess, flog books, and be a happy person."

The chef also asked fans to respect his privacy while he undergoes treatment, saying: “I have had to speak up about this because I don’t want to hide under a rock, but I would love it if people respected my privacy and just let me get on with it and give Si and our team all the support they need, that would be great."

Co-host and Hairy Biker King responded to his friend’s candid revelation, saying: “No, listen, when I first met you, dude, you looked like an upside-down Hells Angel so I like that look, I’ve always liked that look, you look cool.”

To which Myers replied: “Yeah, I know, and under different circumstances I would embrace it more, I feel, but under these circumstances it’s simply something I have to live with. Get on with it and crack on.”

Myers has previously spoken about health struggles, including discovering he had glaucoma – an eye condition that can lead to blindness.

In 2018 Myers revealed he had originally dismissed the condition as a bad hangover.

King has also spoken openly about suffering from a brain aneurysm in 2014, which he later said he was only able to survive due to considerable weight loss.

After meeting in 1995, Myers and King gained popularity as the Hairy Bikers, with Myers later appearing on Strictly Come Dancing.