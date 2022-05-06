Play Brightcove video

Footage from the scene shows dust in the air in the aftermath of the blast and then a huge emergency response

At least 17 people have been injured after an explosion went off in an apartment block in central Madrid, Spain, on Friday.

There were no initial reports of casualties, but four people were transferred to hospital, with one victim critically injured, authorities said.

The explosion, in the upmarket Salamanca district of the Spanish capital, was believed to have been caused by an accumulation of gas.

Video shared by Madrid's emergency services shows crews of firefighters climbing ladders to enter damaged apartments, while debris from the explosion litters the nearby pavements.

Emergency service workers have been at the scene searching for victims who could be buried beneath the rubble.

