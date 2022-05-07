Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has shared a photograph and the name of the couple's newborn daughter.

Ms Rodriguez shared a photo of the baby on Instagram, revealing she's called Bella Esmeralda. In the snap, the little girl appears to be smiling as she lays in her cot.

The couple's daughter arrived last month, but her twin brother died during the birth.

The football world rallied in support of the Manchester United forward and his family.

Announcing their loss, the couple said they were "devastated" and added: "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

Ronaldo already has a four-year-old daughter with Ms Rodriguez, as well as three other children.

