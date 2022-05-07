Neighbours stars returning for the soap’s final episode revealed

The actors returning to Neighbours for the show's series finale have been revealed by broadcaster Channel 5.

The last episode of the soap will be “celebrating the most memorable characters from across many eras”.

Set to air in August, stars from the show's 37-year history will return to the cul-de-sac community of Ramsay Street to bid farewell.

The Australian soap opera first aired in 1985 and follows the lives of those living and working in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough.

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who starred as power couple Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell in the 80s, were previously announced as returning to the show.

Joining them will be Peter O’Brien who appeared in the show’s first episode as Shane Ramsay, Ian Smith who played Harold Bishop, Mark Little as Joe Mangel and Paul Keane who played Des Clarke.

Smith said: “It’s an absolute pleasure to be back. I’m the biggest sook under the sun.

“I’m going to be shocking on the last night that Neighbours airs. It really will be an end of an era and I am so proud to have been a part of it.”

Returning stars from the 90s include Daniel MacPherson who played Joel Samuels, Benjamin McNair as Malcolm Kennedy, Melissa Bell who played Lucy Robinson and Lesley Baker as Angie Rebecchi.

MacPherson said: “Joining Neighbours at age 17, little did I know, was going to kick start a career that continues to be the adventure of a lifetime.

“To go back and play Joel one more time, was a small way to show my enormous gratitude to cast, crew and fans of the show.”

Margot Robbie made her first screen appearance on Neighbours in June 2008. Credit: AP

Among those returning from the 00s era are Chris Milligan who played Kyle Canning, Morgan Baker as Callum Rebecchi, Natalie Bassingthwaighte who played Izzy Hoyland and James Mason as Chris Pappas.

Pippa Black who played Elle Robinson and her on-screen brother Jordan Patrick Smith who played Andrew Robinson will also return.

Olympia Valance who starred as Paige Smith will return from the latest era of the show, alongside Jodi Anasta as Elly Conway, Zoe Cramond who played Amy Williams and Kate Kendall as Lauren Turner.

Ben Hall as Ned Willis, Olivia Junkeer who played Yashvi Rebecchi and Zima Anderson as Roxy Willis were also announced as returning.

The show launched the career of Liam Hemsworth. Credit: AP

Neighbours’ executive producer Jason Herbison said: “Whether the 80s, 90s, noughties or teens is your favourite decade, we will be delivering something for everyone as Neighbours draws to a close.

“Alongside the current cast we will be celebrating the most memorable characters from across many eras, with a few surprises up our sleeve.”

The show, which also launched the careers of Hollywood stars Margot Robbie and Liam Hemsworth, will cease production in June after being dropped by its broadcaster.

Filming has begun for the final month of the series with the final episode airing on August 1.