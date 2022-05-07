Boris Johnson remains an electoral asset to the Conservative Party, a Cabinet minister has insisted, as the PM is blamed for the Tories' loss of almost 500 seats in the local elections.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi urged the Tories not to turn their back on the prime minister, as he was accused of putting off voters for his handling of issues in No 10 and Westminster, such as the partygate scandal and the cost-of-living crisis.

“He is an asset, absolutely,” Mr Zahawi told Sky News on Saturday, suggesting the PM still "cuts through" in various places across England.

Mr Johnson will use the Queen’s Speech as an effort to secure his leadership following the bruising set of results which saw the Tories lose control of key authorities and suffer a net loss of more than 400 councillors.

The speech on Tuesday setting out the government’s priorities would focus on the economy, health and national security, Mr Zahawi said as he urged his colleagues to rally around the PM, telling them that "we are stronger when we are united".

The loss of Wandsworth and Westminster in London to Labour after decades of Tory control, and significant defeats to the Liberal Democrats in southern heartlands such as Woking, could persuade more MPs to submit letters of no-confidence in the PM.

But Aaron Bell, MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme - where the Conservative majority increased - said the partygate row had come up on some doorsteps in the Staffordshire council and that the issues around Mr Johnson’s leadership had to be "brought to a head".

Mr Bell, who has already submitted a letter of no confidence in Mr Johnson, told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “It’s not really up to me, it’s up to my colleagues and I’m sure when we get back to Westminster there will be a discussion about that.

“What I do think is it needs to be brought to a head sooner rather than later because I don’t think we can continue having this hanging over the party for many more months to come, with the Metropolitan Police and Sue Gray and then the Privileges Committee.”

Scotland Yard is still looking at parties in Downing Street and Whitehall, with the publication of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report awaiting the conclusion of the police inquiry.

Elections expert Professor Sir John Curtice calculated that if the whole country had been voting, Labour would have gained 35% of the vote – five points ahead of the Tories on 30% – the party’s biggest lead in local elections for a decade, he told the BBC.

How are the results looking so far as the counting draws to a close?

After results from 197 out of 200 councils, the Tories had suffered a net loss of 12 authorities and 401 councillors, Labour had gained eight councils and 261 seats, the Liberal Democrats five authorities and 189 councillors.

Labour is facing its own difficulties after police announced a probe into whether leader Sir Keir Starmer broke lockdown rules last year.

In Scotland, the Tories slipped into third place as the SNP increased its tally of councillors by 22 to 453 while Scottish Labour was able to capitalise on the collapse of Conservative support to come second.

In Wales, the Tories lost control of their only council, Monmouthshire, with Labour, the Lib Dems and Plaid Cymru all gaining seats across the nation.

In Wales, the Tories lost control of their only council, Monmouthshire, with Labour, the Lib Dems and Plaid Cymru all gaining seats across the nation.

In Northern Ireland, Sinn Fein is on course for a historic victory in the Assembly election after receiving the most first-preference votes.

The republican party secured 29% of first-preference votes, compared with 21.3% for the DUP, 13.5% for Alliance, 11.2% for the Ulster Unionists and 9.1% for the SDLP.

It raises the prospect of Sinn Fein holding the post of First Minister and will be sure to reignite debate around a united Ireland.

Mary Lou McDonald, president and leader of the party, told TalkTV she believed a border poll would be “possible within a five-year timeframe”.

But issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol could derail attempts to form an administration, with the DUP threatening to refuse to join an executive until action is taking to address problems with the post-Brexit deal.