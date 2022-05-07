All women, children and elderly people have been successfully evacuated from the Mariupol steel plant under Russian bombardment, Ukraine's deputy prime minister has said.

Ukrainian fighters in the Azovstal plant are the final stand against a complete takeover by Russian troops of Mariupol.

Civilians have been inside the plant, alongside the resistance, as Russian fire continued in the area - making evacuation operations difficult.On Saturday, Iryna Vereshchuk said: "The president’s order has been carried out: all women, children and the elderly have been evacuated from Azovstal. This part of the Mariupol humanitarian operation has been completed".

It remains unclear what will happen to the Ukrainian fighters there, both those still in combat and hundreds who are believed to be wounded.

In recent days, the Ukrainian government had been reaching out to a variety of international organisations to try and guarantee them safe passage out of the plant.

The escape of the civilians puts new pressure on Ukraine to find a way out for the fighters, who had vowed not to surrender. Already, Russian forces had probed the steel works and even reached into its warren of tunnels, according to Ukrainian officials.

Russia had been trying to clear the plant, the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance, before it marks Victory Day on Monday.

That commemoration honours the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II and there is thought Russia could use the occasion to fully claim Mariupol.

