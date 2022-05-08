Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa announced as new Doctor Who

Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will take over from Jodie Whittaker as the Time Lord in Doctor Who, the BBC has announced.

The 29-year-old will become the 14th Doctor after Whittaker announced in July she would be leaving the role.

Scottish actor Gatwa, who was born in Rwanda, starred as Eric Effiong in Netflix's hugely popular Sex Education about socially awkward high school student Otis (Asa Butterfield) and his sex therapist mother Jean (Gillian Anderson).

Whittaker took over the Tardis in 2017 as the first female Doctor.

Queer As Folk and It's A Sin writer Russell T Davies is returning as the programme's showrunner after departing the show in 2009.

Davies, who was responsible for Doctor Who's revival in 2005, will be back to celebrate the show's 60th anniversary in 2023, the BBC previously said.

The announcement was teased by Davies and Gatwa on Instagram, with a post featuring two heart emojis, a plus symbol and a blue square.