The Sweeney and New Tricks actor Dennis Waterman dies aged 74

Dennis Waterman, star of TV shows such as Minder, The Sweeney and New Tricks, has died, his family has said.

In a statement, the 74-year-old's loved ones said he died in Spain with his wife Pam by his side. “The family kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time,” they added.

Waterman starred as bodyguard Terry McCann in Minder, but he first found fame as tough nut cop George Carter in The Sweeney.

The actor also played Gerry Standing in the BBC’s New Tricks, and throughout his career other TV roles included ITV’s Where The Heart Is, The Canterbury Tales and Moses Jones, both for the BBC.

Minder stars Dennis Waterman (left) and George Cole (right) with Chris Routh.

His last film role was in Never Too Late in 2020, which was filmed in Australia.

Born in London, Waterman was educated at the Corona Theatre School and began his showbiz career at a young age. Following a role for the Children’s Film Foundation, he was invited to join Stratford’s Royal Shakespeare Company. A role in the BBC’s adaptation of the Just William books followed.

Waterman became well-known for singing the theme songs to many of his shows, and was caricatured by David Walliams in Little Britain as a result.

Little Britain co-creator and actor Matt Lucas paid tribute to Waterman following his death. “I grew up watching Dennis Waterman’s iconic performances in The Sweeney and Minder,” Lucas wrote in a tweet. “His guest appearance in our Little Britain Live show at Hammersmith Apollo – in which he hilariously duetted with David’s absurd impersonation of him – remains the absolute highlight of my career.”