U2's Bono and The Edge performed a concert in a Kyiv metro station on Sunday, in a "show of solidarity" with Ukraine.

The Irish rock star, who appeared alongside the band's guitarist, sang the U2 classics Sunday Bloody Sunday, Desire and With Or Without you to a small crowd.

The stars tweeted that they had been invited to Kyiv to perform by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself.

In videos shared on social media, the pair can be seen performing the Ben E King classic Stand By Me alongside Ukrainian soldiers.

The 61-year-old frontman issued a prayer "for peace," and praised Ukraine's fight for "freedom" from Russia's invasion.

"The people in Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you are fighting for all of us who love freedom," Bono said.

The singer also referenced the past conflicts in the band's native Ireland, as air raid sirens echoed in the Ukrainian capital, and fighting raged on in the country's Donbas region.

Dozens of people are currently feared dead after a Russian bomb destroyed a school in the east.

The governor of Luhansk province, Serhiy Haidai, said the school in the village of Bilohorivka had caught fire after the bombing on Saturday.

He added 90 people had been sheltering in the school's basement, but that "most likely, all 60 people who remain under the rubble are now dead."

Bono, a long time humanitarian, has lent his voice to a variety of causes, including the fights against poverty and Aids.

Unscripted: Listen to the latest episode