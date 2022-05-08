Ukraine says 60 feared dead after Russian bomb hits school

Play Brightcove video

Devastating video provided by the Luhansk military administration shows the aftermath of the bombing

Dozens of people are feared dead after a Russian bomb destroyed a school in Ukraine's Donbas region.

The governor of Luhansk province said the school in the village of Bilohorivka had caught fire after the bombing on Saturday. Emergency crews found two bodies and rescued 30 people, he said.

About 90 people had been sheltering in the school's basement, but Governor Serhiy Haidai said on the Telegram messaging app that "most likely, all 60 people who remain under the rubble are now dead".

He added Russian shelling had also killed two boys, aged 11 and 14, in the nearby town of Pryvillia.

The most intense fighting in recent days has been in eastern Ukraine, where the two sides are entrenched in a fierce battle to capture or reclaim territory.

Moscow's offensive there has focused on the Donbas, where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting since 2014.

For expert analysis and insight on the biggest stories listen to our podcast to find out What You Need To Know

Elsewhere, Russia was aiming to demonstrate its success in its conquest of the besieged port city of Mariupol in time for its Victory Day celebrations on Monday.

All of the remaining women, children and older civilians who had been sheltering with Ukrainian fighters in a sprawling steel mill in Mariupol were evacuated on Saturday.

The troops still inside the Azovstal plant have refused to surrender - they are the final stand against a complete takeover of Mariupol by Russia.

Capturing Mariupol would give Moscow a land bridge to the Crimean Peninsula, annexed from Ukraine during a 2014 invasion.

In a sign of the dogged resistance that has sustained the fighting into its 11th week, satellite photos show how Ukraine has struck Russian positions on Snake Island, which was captured in the war's first days and has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance.

The move is likely to impede Russia's efforts to control the Black Sea.

This satellite image shows thick black smoke rising after a suspected Ukrainian drone strike on Russian positions on Snake Island on Friday. Credit: AP

Western military analysts also said a Ukrainian counteroffensive was advancing around the country's second-largest city, Kharkiv. Ukraine's military said retreating Russian forces destroyed three bridges on a road northeast of the city to try to slow the Ukrainian advance.

Ukrainian leaders warned that attacks would only worsen in the lead-up to Victory Day, when Russia celebrates Nazi Germany’s defeat in 1945 with military parades.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold talks with Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden and leaders from other G7 nations on Sunday to discuss further support for Ukraine.

The talks come after an announcement that the UK would provide an extra £1.3 billion in military aid in a dramatic escalation of assistance.