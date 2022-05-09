In pictures: Russia celebrates Victory Day as war in Ukraine continues

Russian president Vladimir Putin used the backgroundry-day-speech-to-blame-west-for-moscows-invasion-of-ukraine of the military pomp of Russia's Victory Day to once again justify his invasion of Ukraine, but did not, as Western leaders feared, declare full-scale war.
The symbolic day marks the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany in the Second World War in 1945.
The day is marked by a large military parade in Moscow's Red Square, with Putin and other Russian officials traditionally standing on the tomb of former premier of the Soviet Union, Vladimir Lenin, to watch.