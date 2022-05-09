In pictures: Russia celebrates Victory Day as war in Ukraine continues

Russian president Vladimir Putin used the backgroundry-day-speech-to-blame-west-for-moscows-invasion-of-ukraine of the military pomp of Russia's Victory Day to once again justify his invasion of Ukraine, but did not, as Western leaders feared, declare full-scale war.

May 9, also known as "Victory Day" in Russia, is one of the country's most important national holidays.

The symbolic day marks the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany in the Second World War in 1945.

The day is marked by a large military parade in Moscow's Red Square, with Putin and other Russian officials traditionally standing on the tomb of former premier of the Soviet Union, Vladimir Lenin, to watch.

Tanks in Red Square as part of Victory Day. Credit: AP

Russian servicemen march through Red Square. Credit: AP

People climb on a statue to watch the Victory Day military parade at the Dvortsovaya (Palace) Square in St. Petersburg. Credit: AP

Russian servicewomen salute as they march. Credit: AP

Troops in Red Square to mark the defeat of the Nazis in the second world war. Credit: AP

Russian president Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier after the military parade. Credit: AP

Navy school cadets march during the Victory Day military parade at the Dvortsovaya (Palace) Square in St. Petersburg. Credit: AP

Putin making his speech marking Victory Day. Western leaders feared the Russian president would use it to declare all-out war in Ukraine. Credit: AP

People carry portraits of relatives who fought in the Second World War, during the Immortal Regiment march in St. Petersburg. Credit: AP

Russian servicemen take part in the parade in Moscow in front of president, Vladimir Putin. Credit: AP

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu is driven along Red Square in the Aurus Senat car during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow. Credit: AP