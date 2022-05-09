Nick Cave announces the death of his son Jethro Lazenby aged 31

Frontman Nick Cave has confirmed the death of his son Jethro at the age of 31.

The Bad Seeds musician, known for hits such as Into My Arms and One More Time With Feeling, said his son had “passed away”.

In a statement, the singer said: “With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away.

“We would be grateful for family privacy at this time.”

Fashion model Jethro had previously been jailed following an assault on his mother Beau Lazenby, and was diagnosed with schizophrenia, according to the Guardian.

Born in 1991, he only learnt that Nick Cave was his father when he turned eight.

Nick Cave with his children Luke and Jethro arriving for the UK Premiere of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey back in 2012 Credit: PA

And, after being scouted, he began modelling and acting, with roles in the 2007 film Corroboree and 2011's My Little Princess.

It is the second family tragedy for Cave, following the accidental death in 2015 of one of his twin sons Arthur, who was 15.

The Australian singer's son, Arthur, fell from a cliff after taking LSD in July 2015.

An inquest into the death ruled that it had been an accident.