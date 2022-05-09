Thousands of jobs saved after Morrisons wins race to rescue McColl's

Supermarket giant Morrisons has clinched a last ditch deal to buy the convenience store chain McColl's after it went bust last week.

The convenience chain fell into administration last Friday, plunging the future of its 1,100 shops and 16,000 staff into doubt.

As ITV News Economics and Business Editor Joel Hills notes, the deal means that McColl's debts will be settled immediately and in full.

All the staff and stores will be taken on, with employee pension schemes to also be protected.

Morrisons had been in a battle with EG Group, the petrol station empire owned by the billionaire Issa brothers.

McColl’s has struggled financially in recent years after witnessing soaring costs due to supply chain disruption, inflation and its large debt burden.

For expert analysis and insight on the biggest stories listen to our podcast to find out What You Need To Know