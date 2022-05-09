What is the Queen's Speech and will Her Majesty attend in person?

Her Majesty may be scaling back the number of official engagements she attends as she preserves her health, but the 96-year-old head of state is still hoping to attend one of the most important events in her annual diary.

The Queen's Speech, which is usually delivered each year, marks the State opening of Parliament and outlines the government's plans for the forthcoming year.

She has only missed two State openings of Parliament during her 70 years on the throne - both held at the late stages of pregnancy - and she is hoping to keep it that way.

What is the Queen's Speech?

The Queen's Speech marks the State Opening of Parliament - the opening day of a fresh session of Parliament - and no new legislation can be dealt with until it is complete.

Traditionally it is an annual occurrence, as sessions of Parliament usually last a year, however it can be delayed, as it was amid the two-year parliamentary session in 2017/19.

A Queen's Speech is usually held in the spring or after a general election and marks the start of a new legislative programme after the previous one was suspended (prorogued).

Her Majesty delivers the speech from the Sovereign's Throne in the House of Lords - according to Parliament it is most important items of furniture in the Palace of Westminster.

Traditionally the Queen wears her Imperial State Crown while delivering the speech but opted against wearing the heavy piece of headwear in the last two State Openings of Parliament and would likely do the same this year.

Why is the Queen's Speech important and what is in it?

A Queen's Speech is one of the biggest events in a government's parliamentary calendar as it is the day they present to the country which laws they plan to change or implement in the upcoming year.

It is unlikely the Queen will wear the Imperial State Crown if she attends this year's State Opening of Parliament. Credit: PA

The speech is written by Her Majesty's ministers and should be read in a neutral tone in order to avoid the perception that she supports it - this aspect of the speech is symbolic to the Queen's relationship with Parliament as a constitutional monarchy rather than absolute.

It is a test of trust in the government and its ability to command confidence in the House of Commons when seeking to pass legislation. MPs must vote to approve the legislative agenda set out in the Queen's Speech and a rejection would likely signal the end for a government.

For majority government's, like Boris Johnson's, the Queen's Speech is unlikely to cause any issues as it is sure to be passed by MPs, but government's with weak majorities are much more likely to be concerned.

The speech also sees the monarch list any state visits that they plan to make, and any overseas heads of state who have been invited to the UK over the course of the forthcoming session.

Which policies might be included?

Boris Johnson's spokesperson refused to reveal which policies would be included in the Queen's Speech before it is delivered, but some hot topics are very likely to be addressed.

Here are some of the plans most likely to be mentioned:

The energy strategy, looking at how to replace Russian gas and oil while still committing to green solutions

The privatisation of Channel 4

Post-Brexit measures to remove or change EU regulations

Changes to education to equal the playing field between wealthy and less well-off families

When is the Queen's Speech?

The traditional speech will be delivered as part of the State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday, May 10, with the ceremony beginning at 11.30am and Her Majesty's address coming shortly after.

The ceremony begins with Her Majesty travelling from Buckingham Palace to Westminster in a carriage procession.

What happens after the speech and can MPs reject it?

After the speech it is debated by both the Lords and the Commons. The debate is held following a 'humble address' to the Queen - also known as the Loyal Address - in which members thank the Her Majesty for delivering the speech.

The debate usually lasts several days, which each day centering on a theme, such as education or health.

The speech is then voted on at the end of the debate and MPs are given the chance to amend aspects of it, with a maximum of four amendments allowed to be voted on.

If MPs reject the speech it would be treated as a loss of confidence in the government - it is extremely rare and hasn't happened in almost a century.

The last time it happened was 1924 and the then-prime minister Stanley Baldwin resigned and the opposition took over.

Can anyone other than the Queen deliver the speech?

If a monarch cannot attend the State Opening of Parliament, it should be read on their behalf by the lord chancellor, according to the Institute for Government.

The lord chancellor in this government is Dominic Raab however there is speculation as to whether it would be Prince Charles who takes over if his mother is unable to attend.

The State Opening of Parliament becomes an Opening of Parliament in the sovereign's absence.

Will the Queen be attending?

Her Majesty is hoping to attend the State Opening of Parliament despite recently dropping out of her annual garden parties, according to Buckingham Palace.

It is understood she will decide on Tuesday morning whether she is up to it.

