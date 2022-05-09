Where will the royals be over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend?

The Queen became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, when in February she marked 70 years since her ascendency to the throne.

Excitement is now growing as the nation looks forward to the extended four-day bank holiday weekend in June to mark her reign with an array of celebrations.

But, with some royal members having changed the nature of their roles over recent years, what will the 2022 celebrations look like and who will likely be at what events?

Where will the royals be?

Buckingham Palace has said that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Wales during the extended Bank Holiday Jubilee weekend, which will take place between 2- 5 June.

William and Kate are among senior royals who will tour the UK as the nation marks the Queen’s 70-year reign with a series of events.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex will visit Northern Ireland and the Princess Royal will visit Scotland, with all the members of the monarchy attending public events marking the Platinum Jubilee.

Listen to our podcast - The Royal Rota

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are likely to be in the capital attending events over the four-day weekend and it is not know which engagements the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will participate in.

Harry and Meghan confirmed on Friday, also their son Archie’s third birthday, that they were “excited and honoured” to attend the commemorations for the monarch’s milestone in June with their eldest child and his sister Lilibet.

Which royals will be on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the Queen?

On June 2, Trooping the Colour – the sovereign’s official birthday parade – will kick start the four days of Jubilee festivities, with 18 members of the royal family set to gather on the famous frontage.

Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony as it will be limited to just working royals.

Joining the Queen will be the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra, and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, ITV New understands.

The Queen’s decision to only include royals carrying out official public duties was taken “after careful consideration”, a Buckingham Palace source said.

The royal family on the balcony Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

The symbolic move, however, is likely to be interpreted as a snub to the Sussexes, who quit the monarchy for a new life in the US two years ago, and to Andrew, who was cast out of the institution over his civil sexual assault case.

What are some of the events we can expect to take place over the Jubilee celebrations?

There will be no ceremonial journey to the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, June 3, and the 96-year-old monarch, who is facing mobility issues, will use a different entrance rather than scaling the steep steps.

The 18th century Gold State Coach will appear on the streets of London for the first time in 20 years when it leads the Jubilee Pageant procession on Sunday, June 5.

General view of the Gold State Coach, at the Royal Mews, Buckingham Palace, Londo Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Archive film footage of Elizabeth II on her Coronation Day will be shown on the remodelled windows to evoke the image of the young monarch travelling in the coach.

With the Queen expected to appear on the balcony for Trooping the Colour, attend the church service and the Epsom Derby, decisions on her appearances across the weekend are not likely to be confirmed until the day.

In recent months, the Queen has carried out less face-to-face engagements as the 96-year-old Monarch suffers with mobility issues.

A Palace spokesperson said: “The Queen is looking forward to the weekend and will be taking part in the celebrations but her presence will not be confirmed until much nearer the time or even on the day itself.”