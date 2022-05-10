More than £1m has been donated to the Just Giving page of podcast host Deborah James, who has received an outpouring of public support since revealing she is receiving hospice-at-home care for her bowel cancer. The popular presenter of the BBC podcast You, Me And The Big C was diagnosed with the condition in 2016 and has regularly kept her 300,000 followers updated with candid accounts of her treatment.

In an emotional Instagram post on Monday, she said that nobody knows “how long I’ve got left”, saying that her body "simply isn’t playing ball".

She has urged people to give to her donation page, which echoes her social media handle Bowelbabe, to raise funds for lifesaving cancer research and to support campaigns to raise awareness of bowel cancer.

By Tuesday morning, it had raised £1,033,093 with nearly 63,000 supporters.

Good Morning Britain Host Susanna Reid was among those who donated, saying that "raising that amount of money will have an extremely positive effect".

She said the efforts of the podcaster was "really important" and described her as "hugely inspirational and hugely influential".

Ms James described the past six months as “heart-breaking” to go through, but added she had been surrounded by "so much love".

In December 2021, she marked five years since her diagnosis, writing on Instagram: “I’m fully aware I shouldn’t be alive to write this today.”

But in a new post on Monday, she said: “The message I never wanted to write. We have tried everything, but my body simply isn’t playing ball. “My active care has stopped and I am now moved to hospice at home care, with my incredible family all around me and the focus is on making sure I’m not in pain and spending time with them. “Nobody knows how long I’ve got left but I’m not able to walk, I’m sleeping most of the days, and most things I took for granted are pipe dreams.”

She added that she had left “no stone unturned” in search of treatment, but that even a “magic new breakthrough” would not make a difference.

The former deputy headteacher announced in her post that she is setting up the Bowelbabe Fund, and shared links to charities including Cancer Research UK, Bowel Cancer UK and the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. She wrote: “All I ask, if you ever read a column, followed my Instagram, listened to the podcast or saw me dressed as a poo for no reason, please buy me a drink to see me out this world, by donating the cost to @bowelbabefund which will enable us to raise funds for further lifesaving research into cancer. To give more Deborah’s more time!”. She added: “Right now for me it’s all about taking it a day at a time, step by step and being grateful for another sunrise. “My whole family are around me and we will dance through this together, sunbathing and laughing (I’ll cry!!) at every possible moment! “You are all incredible, thank you for playing your part in my journey. “No regrets. Enjoy life x Deborah.”