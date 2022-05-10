Queen's Speech: Prince Charles sets out Boris Johnson's plan for the UK

Watch Prince Charles deliver the Queen's Speech live

The prime minister's plan for the year is being set out in the Queen's Speech - however it is being delivered by Prince Charles for the first time after the monarch pulled out of the event with mobility issues.

The legislative programme is expected to focus on growing the economy, crime, the NHS and "Brexit freedoms", according to reports.

Other policies likely to be mentioned in the Queen's Speech include the privatisation of Channel 4, a new crackdown on so-called “guerrilla protests” or disruptive activism, an energy strategy and a plan to level the playing-field on education.

The Prince of Wales said the government's priority is to "strengthen the economy and help ease the cost of living".

On the biggest issue facing Britons, the cost-of-living crisis, the PM has previously warned the government cannot completely protect people from rising prices but will help where it can.

Most people will be looking out for a policy that will support them through the crisis, with prices only expected to rise in coming months.

The event is an important moment in the political calendar as Boris Johnson seeks to regain the initiative after the rows over lockdown parties and the heavy losses suffered by the Tories in the local elections.

Policing Minister Kit Malthouse declined to give much detail but insisted there will be "quite a lot of nice things coming in this box of chocolates" when asked about the contents of the Queen's Speech.

Where is the Queen?

Her Majesty was unable to attend the event due to “episodic mobility problems” which have led to her cancelling a number of other plans, including her attendance at the annual royal garden parties.

It is the first time she has missed the State Opening of Parliament in almost sixty years - and both previous absences were due to pregnancy.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow.

"At Her Majesty’s request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, The Prince of Wales will read The Queen’s Speech on Her Majesty’s behalf, with The Duke of Cambridge also in attendance."

Charles stepping in is a move which will be interpreted as a significant shift in his responsibilities as a king-in-waiting.

The Duke of Cambridge attended the State Opening for the first time, with the royal function of opening a new parliament delegated to both Charles and William by the Queen.

