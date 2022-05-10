A Ukrainian Invictus Games medallist who has twice been hurt fighting against Russia has spoken about his country's fighting spirit and told how many injured personnel are returning to the frontline in their struggle for freedom.

ITV News met Yevgen Oleksenko outside the hospital, where he's being treated for a shrapnel wound to his left leg.

Something he is unfortunately becoming an old hand at.

During the war back in 2015, he suffered a shrapnel wound to his right leg behind his knee after a mortar shell went off.

In between conflicts and after a lengthy rehabilitation process, the lieutenant went on to win a silver medal at the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney.

Yevgen Oleksenko at the Invictus Games with his silver medal in powerlifting back in 2018

"I lost out to a British veteran by one kilogram, and I beat an American by fifteen kilograms. We are all friends to this day," Mr Oleksenko said.

He had been invalided out of the army seven years ago after his initial injury back in 2015.

However, with Russian forces attacking Ukraine, the medal winning powerlifter has been called upon to re-join the war effort.

His unit has had a torrid time. When he sustained his latest shrapnel wound, he had been hiding behind a wall as a Russian tank approached.

Now with his 'good' leg also injured, he is now in hospital receiving treatment.

The 32-year-old said: "The tank fired. Me and the wall were sent flying. My helmet, my flak jacket and that wall saved my life."

Speaking to ITV News' John Irvine, the powerlifter, told of how his unit, some 18 strong, had been encircled by Russian forces before they were forced to fight their way out.

He also described fighting against tanks with Kalashnikovs.

He added: "I was shell-shocked; my ears were bleeding and shrapnel got into my left leg.

"In 2015 I got injured in my right leg and in 2022, in my left leg.

"I fought on for a fortnight, by which stage the wound began to fester. So I had to go to hospital."

Mr Oleksenko said he isn't the only wounded warrior sportsman, or woman, to answer the call and fight in this war.

He added: "We have more than 20 people who have taken part in various wounded warrior games, including Invictus, who are fighting in this war.

"Some of them having lost a leg back in 2014-15. Regardless, they are still fighting for Ukraine."

Ukraine may need weapons, but there seems to be no shortage here when it comes to fighting spirit.

Having competed in the Invictus Games back in 2018, the Ukrainian met Prince Harry a number of times between training and competition.

He said: "He was a very friendly person. And very straightforward, earning your respect."

Yevgen Oleksenko at the Invictus Games with Prince Harry Credit: ITV News

He had been part of a 40 member Ukrainian team due to take part in a veteran's event in Florida, but four have been killed since the start of the war - and one has been captured while they were in Mariupol.

With the hopes of competing in another Invictus Games and aspirations of clinching gold, he said Ukraine first needs to "overcome the enemy then we can try and overcome sporting competitors."

"I would like to say hello to Prince Harry. Please tell him he helped us Ukrainian veterans very much with this competition. And I hope he will continue to help Ukrainians during this war."