US retailers limit baby formula sales amid shortage

US pharmacies have placed limits on the amount of baby and toddler formula parents can purchase at a time due to a worsening shortage.

Major chains Walgreens and CVS are limiting customers to three baby formula products per shop, while Target has a limit of four, USA Today reports.

The shortage has been exacerbated by the closure of an Abbott factory in Michigan and a recall in February after contamination was found.

Politicians, including Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, have spoken out about the shortage.

He tweeted: “The formula shortage is a national crisis, hitting poor moms and kids the hardest.”

The FDA is working “around the clock” to address the shortage, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"The FDA issued a recall to make sure that they're meeting their obligation to protect the health of Americans - including babies who, of course, were receiving or taking this formula - and ensure safe products are available. That's their job,” Psaki said.

Out-of-stock levels soared to 31% in April 2022 before increasing another 9% over three weeks in April, according to CNN, citing data from Datasembly. This was a marked increase from the out-of-stock rate of between 2% and 8% during the first half of 2021, before it jumped to 23% in January 2022.

“Inflation, supply chain shortages, and product recalls have brought an unprecedented amount of volatility for baby formula,” said Datasembly founder and CEO Ben Reich.

“We expect to continue to see the baby formula category being dramatically affected by these conditions. Baby formula stock, which has been one of the more affected categories so far in 2022, and one that will continue to demonstrate higher than average out-of-stock levels.”

The shortage has led to some parents turning to online marketplaces, where listings for the formula are priced at up to $120 for a single can, the New York Times reports.

In a statement issued last month, Abbott said: “Millions of parents rely on our formula to feed their babies. And we know that our recent recall caused additional stress and anxiety in an already challenging situation of a global supply shortage.

“We are working hard to help moms, dads and caregivers get the high-quality nutrition they need for their babies.”