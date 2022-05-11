Al Jazeera journalist shot and killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

An Al Jazeera journalist has been shot and killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, the news channel and the Palestinian health ministry have said.

Shireen Abu Akleh was covering an Israeli raid in the town of Jenin early on Wednesday morning when she was shot and died soon after.

In video of the incident the Palestinian reporter, a regular on Al Jazeera's Arabic language channel, can be seen wearing a blue flak jacket clearly marked with the word “PRESS.”

In a statement, Al Jazeera blamed Israel saying we "condemn and hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable for deliberately targeting and killing our colleague, Shireen Abu Akleh."

The broadcaster said her death "violates international laws and norms".

Another Palestinian journalist working for the Jerusalem-based Al-Quds newspaper was wounded but in stable condition.

The Israeli military said its forces came under attack with heavy gunfire and explosives while operating in Jenin, and that they fired back. The military said it is “investigating the event and looking into the possibility that the journalists were hit by the Palestinian gunmen.”

The Palestinian ambassador to the United Kingdom, Husam Zomlot, tweeted: "Israeli occupation forces assassinated our beloved journalist Shireen Abu Akleh while covering their brutality in Jenin this morning."

Israel has carried out near-daily raids in the occupied West Bank in recent weeks amid a series of deadly attacks inside Israel, many of them carried out by Palestinians from in and around Jenin.

Israelis have long been critical of Al Jazeera's coverage, but authorities generally allow its journalists to operate freely.

Another Al Jazeera reporter, Givara Budeiri, was briefly detained last year during a protest in Jerusalem and treated for a broken hand, which her employer blamed on rough treatment by police.

Relations between Israeli forces and the media, especially Palestinian journalists, is strained.

A number of Palestinian reporters have been wounded by rubber-coated bullets or tear gas while covering demonstrations in the West Bank. A Palestinian journalist in Gaza was shot and killed by Israeli forces while filming violent protests along the Gaza frontier in 2018.