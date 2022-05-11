Boris Johnson has promised to give Sweden and Finland whatever kind of assistance they request if they come under attack, including military support.

His comments come following the signing of an historic security assurance agreement with the two nations, pledging to "bolster military ties" in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

After signing the agreement with Sweden, the prime minister said: " What we are saying emphatically is in the event of an attack upon Sweden then the UK would come to the assistance of Sweden with whatever Sweden requested."

Mr Johnson will fly to Finland later in the day after visiting Sweden, where he is expected to formalise a similar agreement with the country's President Sauli Niinisto.

The offer of support to the Nordic region, includes deployment of Royal Air Force, British Army and Royal Navy personnel and assets.

Under the agreements both countries would be expected to provide the UK with support, should it be requested. Both nations are also considering whether to join Nato.

It suggests there's been a shift in position from two countries which have previously opted out of military alliances and have historically remained neutral in wartime.

But for Nordic countries, their proximity to Russia is concerning, especially for Finland, which shares a lengthy land border with Russia and is only about 250 miles from St Petersburg.

Swedish prime minister Magdalena Andersson said her country would be safer as a result of the mutual assistance agreement with the UK.

"Are we safer with this declaration? Yes we are. Of course this means something. This is important whatever policy choice we make in Sweden," she said.

Mr Johnson said there was a "sad irony" that the agreement was being signed just days after Europe celebrated victory over Nazi Germany on VE Day, but said it was necessary given the "grim circumstances" surrounding Vladimir Putin's invasion.

"We are steadfast and unequivocal in our support to both Sweden and Finland and the signing of these security declarations is a symbol of the everlasting assurance between our nations.

"These are not a short-term stop-gap, but a long-term commitment to bolster military ties and global stability, and fortify Europe's defences for generations to come."

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said it was "inconceivable" that Britain would not help either Finland or Sweden if it were in crisis, even "without any big formal agreement".

