UK ticket holder claims record £184 million EuroMillions jackpot

A claim has been received for the record-breaking £184 million EuroMillions jackpot prize won by a single UK ticket-holder on Tuesday, Camelot said.

The lucky ticket-holder matched all seven numbers to win £184,262,899.10, instantly making them the UK’s biggest ever National Lottery winner.

An anonymous ticket-holder previously held the record after banking £170 million in October 2019.

The winning EuroMillions numbers were 3, 25, 27, 28 and 29, plus the Lucky Star numbers 4 and 9.

The claim will now go through a validation process before the prize is paid at an appointment with one of Camelot’s winners’ advisers.

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket holder will decide whether to go public and share their news.

Camelot said there would be no information on whether they are an individual or syndicate winner or where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket holder decides to go public.

Camelot’s senior winners’ adviser Andy Carter said: “This is absolutely incredible news!

“Last night saw history made with the biggest ever National Lottery prize won by a single UK ticket-holder, and we’re ecstatic that we’ve now received a claim.

“Our focus now is on supporting the ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing and record-breaking win.”

This is the second EuroMillions jackpot won in the UK this year, with the £109 million jackpot from the draw on February 4 claimed a few days later.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.