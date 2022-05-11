Ukrainian troops have pushed Russian forces out of north Kharkiv and recaptured several villages surrounding the country's second biggest city, say Ukrainian officials.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late on Tuesday that his country was gradually pushing the Russian troops away from the key city, which has been under sustained attack since the start of the war.

The counteroffensive saw Ukrainian fighters drive the Russians out of four villages to the northeast of Kharkiv, according to the Ukrainian General Staff.

US-based think tank, The Institute of War, cited a Russian source who claimed Ukrainian fighters managed to advance to within 10km (six miles) of the Russian border.

Despite the Ukrainian advancements, Russian aircrafts twice launched unguided missiles on Tuesday at the Sumy area northeast of Kharkiv, according to the Ukrainian border guard service.

Regional governor Oleh Synehubov announced on Tuesday that the bodies of 44 civilians were found in the rubble of a five-story building that collapsed in March in Izyum, about 75 miles from Kharkiv.

Other key developments:

Ukraine's natural gas pipeline operator stops Russian shipments through key hub in east

Ukraine's targeting of Russian troops on Snake Island helping block Moscow's attempts to expand its force in the Black Sea, says UK

US pledges $40 billion (£32,397,000) in Ukraine aid

At least 100 civilians and 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers remain trapped at besieged Mariupol steel works amid Russian attacks

At least four civilians were also killed while trying to evacuate from the frontline village - the convoy of 15 cars had been trying to evacuate to Kharkiv near Staryi Saltiv village, said Kharkiv's regional prosecutor's office.

One member of the Ukrainian military claimed the convoy was probably shot with an "automatic gun" and that one car had been hit by a cannon from a "tank or an infantry fighting vehicle". The wreckage was found on Friday.

Last month, Kharkiv's Governor Synehubov said there had not been a single day without strikes since the start of the invasion, forcing residents to shelter in dark, cold basements.

For expert analysis and insight on the biggest stories listen to our podcast to find out What You Need To Know

In apparent further success for Ukraine, the British military says Ukraine’s targeting of Russian forces on Snake Island in the Black Sea is helping disrupt Moscow’s attempts to expand its influence in the Black Sea.

The Ministry of Defence said on Twitter: “Ukraine has successfully struck Russian air defences and resupply vessels with Bayraktar drones. Russia’s resupply vessels have minimum protection in the western Black Sea, following the Russian Navy’s retreat to Crimea after the loss of the Moskva.”

Meanwhile, Russian missiles pummelled the vital port of Odesa, apparently as part of efforts to disrupt supply lines and weapons shipments critical to Kyiv’s defence, said Ukrainian officials.

A destroyed building on the outskirts of Odesa on Tuesday. Credit: AP

Ukraine’s natural gas pipeline operator has also stopped Russian shipments through a key hub in the east of the country. Wednesday's move was the first time natural gas supply has been affected by the war that began in February.

Experts say it could force Russia to shift flows of its gas through territory controlled by Ukraine to reach its clients in Europe.

Russia’s state energy giant Gazprom initially said it couldn’t reroute the gas, though preliminary flow data suggested higher rates moving through a second station in Ukrainian-controlled territory.

The pipeline operator said Russian shipments through its Novopskov hub, in an area controlled by Moscow-backed separatists, would be cut because of interference from “occupying forces,” including the apparent siphoning of gas.

The Ukrainian pipeline operator said the hub handles about a third of Russian gas passing through Ukraine to Western Europe. Russia’s state-owned natural gas giant Gazprom put the figure at about a quarter.

In his nightly address, President Zelenskyy also paid tribute to Leonid Kravchuk, the first president of an independent Ukraine, who died on Tuesday at 88.

He said Kravchuk showed courage and knew how to get the country to listen to him.

That was particularly important in “crisis moments, when the future of the whole country may depend on the courage of one man,” said Mr Zelenskyy, whose own communication skills and decision to remain in Kyiv when it came under Russian attack helped make him a strong wartime leader.