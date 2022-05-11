A lucky ticket-holder was crowned the UK's biggest ever lottery winner on Tuesday, scooping the staggering £184 million EuroMillions jackpot.

The new win means 15 players have now won a jackpot of more than £100 million in the history of the National Lottery.

But who are the UK's 10 biggest lottery winners and what did they do with their fortunes?

Anonymous: £184 million

Tuesday's winner is yet to be declared but one ticket matched all seven numbers to win £184,262,899.10.

It instantly makes the holder worth more than footballers Harry Kane (£33 million) and Paul Pogba (£64 million) combined.

The winning EuroMillions numbers were 3, 25, 27, 28 and 29 – plus the Lucky Star numbers 4 and 9.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner,” said Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, on Tuesday evening.

Anonymous: £170 million

The second biggest winner of the National Lottery to date scooped £170,221,000 in October 2019, after matching all the numbers in a Must Be Won draw.

Colin and Chris Weir: £161.6 million

Colin and Chris Weir from Largs, North Ayrshire, bagged their historic winnings of £161,653,000 in July 2011, making them the biggest UK winners at the time.

The 71-year-old former TV cameraman and his then-wife, a former psychiatric nurse, made the Sunday Times Rich List with their win eight years ago.

Colin and Chris Weir Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Colin died in December 2019, aged 71, following a "short illness".

The couple, who have two children, had divorced earlier that same year after 38 years of marriage.

Colin used £2.5 million of his fortune to invest in his beloved Partick Thistle football club, which led to one of the stands at the stadium to be named after him.

He later acquired 55% shareholding in the club, which was to be passed into the hands of the local community upon his death.

The couple also set up the Weir Charitable Trust in 2013 and donated £1 million to the Scottish independence referendum in 2014.

Adrian and Gillian Bayford: £148.6 million

Adrian and Gillian Bayford, from Haverhill, Suffolk, won £148,656,000 in a EuroMillions draw in August 2012.

Gillian and Adrian Bayford Credit: Sean Dempsey/PA

After their win, the couple said they planned to share their winnings with family and friends.

Mrs Bayford said: "We have been like ships in the night to earn the income we needed. It will be fantastic to spend more time as a family now."

The couple, who have two children, split the following year with a statement on Mrs Bayford's behalf saying the relationship had "broken down irretrievably".

They bought a Grade-II listed estate in Cambridgeshire, complete with cinema and billiards room but it was sold in 2021, some years after the pair divorced, reported The Mirror.

Anonymous: £123 million

The fourth biggest National Lottery winner won a Superdraw rollover jackpot in June 2019 of £123,458,008, and decided not to go public with their success.

Anonymous: £122.5 million

After nine rollovers, one lucky anonymous ticket-holder bagged £123,458,008 in April 2021.

Anonymous: £121 million

Another of the UK’s top 10 lottery winners found their fortune through a Superdraw jackpot rollover, this time in April 2018. They won £121,328,187.

Frances and Patrick Connolly: £114.9 million

Frances and Patrick Connolly, who have three daughters, celebrated their win of £114,969,775 on New Year’s Day 2019 with a "cup of tea and a hug".

Frances, who set up two charitable foundations after their win, estimates that she has already given away £60 million - more than half of her fortune - to charitable causes, and friends and family.

“It gives you a buzz and it’s addictive. I’m addicted to it now,” said the former social worker and teacher.

She stayed true to her promise after winning that she wanted the prize "to have a huge impact on the lives of other people we know".

Frances and Patrick Connolly Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

Frances said never in her "wildest dreams" did the pair think they would win such a huge sum - but Frances believes the money does not alter your personality.

"If you're stupid before you get it, you're going to be stupid afterwards. Money's not going to make you sensible," she said.

"Money liberates you to be the person that you want to be."

One of the couple's charities, the Kathleen Graham Trust, is named after France's late mother Kathleen in their native Northern Ireland.

Their other charity, the PFC Trust in Hartlepool - where the couple have lived for 30 years - supports local young carers, the elderly and refugees.

Anonymous: £113 million

Although they have dropped several places since their win, this ticket-holder jumped to the top of the National Lottery rich list when they won their fortune of £113,019,926 in October 2010.

Anonymous: £111.5 million

The only winning ticket for this Superdraw jackpot of £111,540,000 in June 2021 was sold in the UK.