Finland's president and prime minister have said they are in favour of applying for Nato membership, in a major policy shift amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.The announcement by President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin means Finland is virtually certain to seek Nato membership, though a few steps remain before the application process can begin.

The military alliance could expand even further, as neighbouring Sweden is expected to decide on joining Nato in the coming days.

"Nato membership would strengthen Finland’s security," the leaders said in a joint statement, adding "Finland would strengthen the entire defence alliance," in turn.

“Finland must apply for Nato membership without delay. We hope that the national steps still needed to make this decision will be taken rapidly within the next few days."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

The move by Finland, which shares a 1,300 km (810 mile) border with Russia, would mean Russia sharing another long land border with a Nato member.

Currently, five countries that border Russia are Nato members, meaning 6% of Russia's land borders touch Nato countries.

Boris Johnson promised on Wednesday to give Finland and Sweden whatever kind of assistance they request if they come under attack, including military support.

His comments came after the signing of an historic security assurance agreement with the two nations, pledging to "bolster military ties" in the face of Russia's war in Ukraine.