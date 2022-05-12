Former SNP MP Natalie McGarry has been found guilty of embezzling almost £25,000 from two pro-independence groups.

McGarry, who represented Glasgow East between 2015 and 2017, was convicted of two charges of embezzlement – totalling £24,635 – following a six-week trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

A jury found her guilty by majority of a charge of embezzling money while she was the treasurer of the Women for Independence campaign group between April 26, 2013 and November 30, 2015.

She was also found guilty by majority of a second charge of taking money between April 9, 2014 and August 10, 2015 when she was treasurer, secretary and convener of the Glasgow Regional Association of the SNP.

The trial heard evidence from several witnesses, including current and former Scottish health secretaries Humza Yousaf and Jeane Freeman.

Sheriff Tom Hughes had instructed the 14 jurors to ignore the publicity McGarry's trial has attracted and focus solely on the evidence presented to the court.

