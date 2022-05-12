A further 50 fines have been issued by the Metropolitan Police over coronavirus rule-breaking on government premises, the force has revealed.

In an update on Operation Hillman - as the investigation into Downing Street parties is known - the Met said it had now made more than 100 referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPN).

Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are among those to receive fines so far however it is understood that the PM has not received a FPN in the latest tranche.

Downing Street has previously promised to update the public if he is.

The Met has not given an update on Operation Hillman since April 12, when it said it had made overs 50 referrals for fines.

It said fines have continued to be issued since then, however new updates were provided during the month of local election campaigning as the force said doing so would break election rules.

The partygate investigation "remains live" the force said, and it's likely more fines could be issued in the future.