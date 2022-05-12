The number of people in England waiting to start routine NHS hospital treatment has risen to a new record high, as the backlog that grew during the pandemic causes immense strain on the health service. A total of 6.4 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of March, up from 6.2 million in February, according to NHS England in newly released figures. This is the highest number since records began in August 2007.

The NHS, which has a staff shortage of around 110,000, is under immense pressure, with a high demand for urgent and emergency care and Covid-related staff absences among the factors that have caused delays.

Retiring doctors have been urged by NHS England to continue to work to help clear the country’s health backlogs.

In a letter to hospital trusts earlier this month, NHS leaders urged for retiring and recently retired doctors to be asked to continue working part-time or from home in virtual wards.

Despite a recovery plan, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said that NHS England hospital waiting lists for elective care, such a joint replacement surgery, are not expected to fall for at least another two years.

A&E and ambulance waits have also soared in some areas of the country, prompting concerns that long waits are endangering patient safety.

What else do the new NHS England figures show about the state of the health service?