Peter Andre said he has taken “hit after hit” for 15 years, following Rebekah Vardy’s jibe about the size of the singer's genitals.

The 49-year-old singer has been dragged into the High Court “Wagatha Christie” libel battle between Ms Vardy and Coleen Rooney.

During the high-profile case, Ms Vardy was asked about an interview she gave in 2004 about a purported sexual encounter with Mr Andre, which ridiculed the alleged size of his genitalia.

Ms Vardy said that she was “forced into a situation by my ex-husband” to do the interview.

On Thursday, Mr Andre hit back at the jibe in an Instagram post, in which he said the allegation had followed him for 15 years, claiming there would be “absolute outrage” had the tables been turned.

Wearing a dressing gown in the video, Mr Andre said: “Fifteen years this has been going on and I kept quiet and I didn’t say anything and I let everyone have their laugh and I let everyone say what they wanted to say.

“Now she has gone to court and admitted that the story was made up and she did that because her ex-husband forced her to do it, fair enough," Mr Andre continued, although it has not been reported that Ms Vardy said she had made the story up.

Rebekah Vardy arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice for the third day of her libel battle with Coleen Rooney. Credit: James Manning/PA

“But put that all aside and just think how that feels, if a man had said this about her anatomy and made up something... there would be absolute outrage," the Mysterious Girl singer said.

“But because it has been said about me it’s been the butt of all jokes, I’ve taken it for 15 years.”

Mr Andre also apologised to his wife Emily and his children, who have “had to see and hear some not very nice things”, in his video caption.

Listen to ITV News' Unscripted podcast for interviews with some of the biggest names in showbiz

He added: “It’s brought up again, the only one that sits there and takes hit after hit about it is me. I’ve been laughing about it for a while but think about how it would feel if it was the other way round, and that’s all I’m saying.

“I think it’s not fair something like this can get brought up again and again and again – we talk about mental health, about being kind, and nothing seems to change”

The high-profile libel battle comes after Ms Rooney accused Ms Vardy of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the media in October 2019.

Ms Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, denies leaking stories to the media and is suing her fellow footballer’s wife for libel, while Ms Rooney is defending the claim on the basis her post was “substantially true”.