Pret A Manger removes chicken products amid salmonella contamination fears

Pret A Manger has removed most of its chicken items from its menu over fears of salmonella contamination with a supplier. It is understood Pret A Manger's supplier alerted it to a salmonella risk at one site, prompting the high-street restaurant to make the move as a precautionary measure.

“As a precautionary measure, we’ve temporarily removed the majority of chicken items on our menu due to a potential food safety risk at one of our suppliers," a Pret A Manger spokesperson said.

"We hope to have these products back in shops soon. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Aldi is recalling its Eat + Go Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap and Eat + Go Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap Triple because of the possible presence of salmonella in these products.

What is Salmonella?

Salmonella is a form of bacteria is often found in raw or undercooked meat, raw eggs, milk, and other dairy products.

Symptoms of salmonellosis typically resolve themselves within a few days and include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever.

However, symptoms can be more severe and lead to hospitalisation, especially in the very young and those with weakened immune systems.

In April, a salmonella outbreak linked to Kinder products produced in Belgium saw a number of children become seriously unwell, with many having to be admitted to hospital for treatment.

Retailers were reminded to carry out urgent checks to make sure all Ferrero and Kinder sweets subject to a product recall had been removed from sale.

